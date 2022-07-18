Rishabh Pant was at his very best on Sunday as the player helped India beat England by five wickets in the ODI-series decider. Pant scored an unbeaten 125 off 113 balls to help India chase down 260 runs from a precarious state of 72 for 4. Pant not only played the role of the protagonist with bat but also helped the team in his role of wicketkeeper. While he took the catches of Jason Roy and Moeen Ali behind the stumps, the player also helped Yuzvendra Chahal get a wicket with his input.

The incident happened after 45.4 overs of England innings. Chahal bowled a delivery well away from new batter Reece Topley. Given the ball was outside the tram line, umpire signaled it a wide ball. This is when Pant advised Chahal to drag the length of the ball a bit and keep it on the stumps. "Dande pe daal yahi ball thoda peeche aur halka," the stump mic recorded Pant as saying. Chahal did exactly what Pant asked him to do and the result saw the ball disturbing the stumps of Topley.

While Chahal returned figures of 3/60 in his 9.5 overs, Pant bagged the player of the match award for his unbeaten century.

The match on Sunday also saw Hardik Pandya putting up an all-round show. In the first innings, the player returned figures of 4/24 -- his best figures in ODI cricket, while the second innings saw him scoring 71 runs off 55 balls. With Pant, Hardik added 133 runs for the fifth wicket to help India win the game.