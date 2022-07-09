India face England in the second T20I of the three-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The visitors won the first T20I by a handsome margin of 50 runs, taking a 1-0 in the series. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team put on a dominant performance against a daunting England side. However, Kohli, Pant and Bumrah are all expected to walk straight into the playing XI, with the likes of Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh likely to sit out the game, despite putting in impressive performances in Southampton.

When will the India vs England, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs England, 2nd T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 9.

Where will the India vs England, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs England, 2nd T20I match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the India vs England, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs England, 2nd T20I match will be start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England, 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)