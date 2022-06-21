The Indian Test contingent has reached England and the side has started preparing for the rescheduled fifth Test against England which will be played from July 1 in Birmingham. The contingent is currently in Leicester and are undergoing preparation for a four-day first-class game against Leicestershire, beginning Friday, June 24. On Monday, during a training session, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were among a few stars who were involved in a game of keepy-uppy.

Kohli, Pujara, Mohammed Shami, KS Bharat, and Prasidh Krishna were involved in the game and the official Twitter handle of Leicestershire posted a video.

"Do any of these @BCCI superstars make your ultimate 5-a-side football team? @imVkohli- Striker?, @cheteshwar1- Central Midfielder?, @MdShami11- Winger? Comment below your ultimate 5-a-side team! (cricketers only)," tweeted Leicestershire's handle.

The first batch of the Indian Test contingent had reached the UK last week and underwent their first training session. Rahul Dravid, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant left for the UK on Monday after the series against South Africa got over.

India are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1 and the side would look to win the rescheduled Test to win their first series in England since 2007 which co-incidentally had come under the leadership of Rahul Dravid.

The fifth Test was rescheduled after a string of positive COVID-19 cases within the Indian camp last year.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.