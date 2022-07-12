Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday became the first Indian pacer to scalp six wickets in England in an ODI match. Bumrah achieved this feat during the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday, where he registered his career-best figures of 6/19. With this record, Bumrah registered the third-best figures by an Indian bowler in an ODI match. The list is dominated by Stuart Binny with the figures of 6/4 against Bangladesh in 2014, followed by Anil Kumble with 6/12 against West Indies in 1993.

Coming to the match, Bumrah's six-wicket haul and three wickets by Mohammed Shami helped India to restrict England at 110 in the first innings of the first ODI of the three-match series.

Apart from Bumrah and Shami, Prasidh Krishna took one wicket. For England, only Jos Buttler could play a decent innings as he scored 30 runs.

Opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers proved their captain Rohit Sharma's decision right as Bumrah wreaked havoc on England batters in the powerplay.

England registered their lowest ever total against India in ODIs. India won the game by 10 wickets as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched an unbeaten 114-run stand for the opening wicket.