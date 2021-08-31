India opener Rohit Sharma, who is also popularly known as the 'Hitman' for his on-field exploits, is enjoying a short break from cricket after the conclusion of the Leeds Test. The 34-year-old stepped out with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, his wife Radhika Dhopavkar and pacer Shardul Thakur. Sharing the snap on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, Rohit, who is India's limited-overs vice-captain, wrote, "Good vibes only." The post soon created a buzz on the Internet as fans started trolling Shardul for being the fifth wheel on their double date.

Responding to the picture, a fan wrote, "Shardul Thakur, the fifth wheel."

"From the third wheel to the fifth wheel... Shardul Thakur acing single life," read another comment on the post.

Replying to the post, a Mumbai Indians (MI) fan wrote, "Hello, captain."

Another cricket enthusiast urged Rohit to score a double ton in the next Test.

"Please score a double hundred in the fourth Test Rohit," the user wrote.

Earlier, Ritika had shared a photo featuring herself, Rohit, Shardul and her brother Kunal on Instagram as they explored England.

"My three favourite boys," Ritika wrote in the caption box of the post.

Moving on to Rohit's performance in the ongoing Test series. So far, Rohit has scored 230 runs in three Test matches with the help of two fifties and an impressive average of 46.00.

Meanwhile, the five-match Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1.

The fourth Test match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London, and it is scheduled to take place from September 2 to September 6.