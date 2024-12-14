Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: Zimbabwe are all set to face Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday in Harare. Currently leading 1-0 in the series, the hosts will now look to gain an unassailable lead over the Afghans. Earlier on Wednesday, Zimbabwe won the first T20I by four wickets. Chasing 145 to win, Brian Bennett's run-a-ball 49 was enough to see the hosts through, but Afghanistan made life difficult by forcing the match to the very last ball.

Richard Ngarava's returned figures of 3/28 as Zimbabwe restricted Afghanistan to 144/6 at the Harare Sports Club.

When will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, December 13 (IST).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will start at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)