Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma were "footwork couple" in a video Chahal posted on social media. Chahal and Dhanashree grooved to the tune of a popular song with their feet doing most of the work. "Who did it better", asked Chahal and gave a hint to the answer in the hashtag "me". The video was liked by Chahal's India teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw among others. Sports presenter Gaurav Kapur left a comment: "The student is slowly becoming the master".

Chahal and Dhanashree have often featured together in posts on social media and the latter has always led the way with her mesmerising dance moves.

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020 and Dhanashree has been a frequent appearance in the stands at cricket stadia where she often been seen cheering for her husband.

Chahal, who was last seen on the field during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, is in the India ODI and T20I squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July.

He turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 and had four wickets from seven matches before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19 cases among players and support staff.

A leg-spinner, Chahal has featured in 54 ODIs and 48 T20Is for India and has 92 ODI wickets and 62 T20I wickets to his name.

He made his international debut in 2016 and was part of India's squad for the 2019 World Cup.

Chahal also has 125 IPL wickets from 106 matches.