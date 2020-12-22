Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner took to his social media accounts to share the news with his fans. Posting a couple of pictures with his partner on Instagram, the leg-spinner wrote: "22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!".

Chahal got engaged to choreographer partner in August this year. In the same month, he left for the UAE for the IPL 2020.

Dhanashree then travelled to the UAE in the middle of the tournament where they both spend some quality time.

Chahal was seen in action during the limited-overs series against Australia. India lost the three-match ODI series 2-1, but came back strongly to clinch the T20I series.

A key member of India's white-ball side, Chahal is yet to make his Test debut and was not included in the squad for ongoing Test series against Australia.

He featured in all six matches (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is) against Australia but failed to impress. He only managed to pick five wickets and was taken to the cleaners in most games.

However, before the Australia series, Chahal was in the UAE representing his IPL franchise RCB where he was one of the standout performers for RCB and helped them qualify for the playoffs.

He featured in all 15 matches of the season for RCB and finished with 21 wickets to his name, at an impressive economy of 7.08 runs per over.