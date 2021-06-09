Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma posted a photo on Instagram to celebrate 4 million followers on the social media platform. Dhanashree was clicked wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the background. She wrote a note to thank her followers: "Happy 4 Million to us. Happy to have you here and would like to make it worth your time. Your constant comments, appreciation, likes and sharing my content is what made me so strong in the world of social media."

Dhanashree intrigued her followers when she said "will be posting something epic tomorrow and would love to see you guys do a remix reel with me".

"No cakes no fancy balloons to show my gratitude just requesting all of you to stay safe. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai (The world is yours to take if you're alive)" she added.

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 and the couple has in the past shared posts on social media to engage with the fans.

Chahal was last seen in action in the Indian Premier League 2021 where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the tournament was postponed.

IPL 2021 was postponed after several players and support staff across teams tested positive for COVID-19.

The remainder of the league will now be played in the UAE in the months of September and October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said last month.

Chahal could be seen in action next when India's limited-overs teams travel to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is in July.