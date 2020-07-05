Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. "Always hold on to what you love", Rohit captioned the image. While fans flooded the comments section with heart-warming messages for the couple, it was Yuvraj Singh's take on Rohit's caption that left fans in splits. Taking a cue from the opening batsman's caption, Yuvraj asked Rohit if he can hold onto his cheeks. "I love your cheeks can I hold on to them," Yuvraj left a comment on Rohit's post.

"@yuvisofficial paji tusi great ho," a fan said.

"@yuvisofficial for that you will need @ritssajdeh Permission," another one joined in.

Both Yuvraj and Rohit often tease each other on social media and rarely miss out on an opportunity to pull each other's leg.

The former India all-rounder was recently on the receiving end of the banter when he extended his wishes to Rohit on the batsman's 33rd birthday.

On May 1, Rohit, who captains Mumbai Indians, received a special wish from his current and former Indian Premier League teammates via a video message.

The 33-year-old batsman thanked his teammates but took a dig at Yuvraj for his hairstyle.

"Thank you so much guys. @YUVSTRONG12 lockdown has seriously hit your hair the hardest," Rohit had said in a tweet.

The right handed batsman, last week, posted an image on Instagram to reveal his first outdoor training session since the coronavirus pandemic halted the sporting activities in the country.

Rohit, much like most of the Indian cricketers, is working out at home to maintain their fitness as gyms across the country are shut as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the virus.