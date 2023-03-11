The first match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters ended with Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions emerging victorious over the Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas by nine runs. Two of the most fierce competitors on the field, Gambhir and Afridi shared plenty of heated moments on the field, whenever India and Pakistan squared off. However, ahead of the start of the LLC Masters fixture between the Lions and the Maharajas, were seen shaking hands with each other at the toss.

While Afridi had a wide smile on his face, Gambhir gave a cold reaction by nodding down his head. As soon as the incident went viral on social media, fans flooded Twitter with some interesting memes.

As for the match, it was the Asia Lions team that emerged triumphant, beating India Maharajas by 9 runs, having put a total of 165 runs on the board while batting first.

Upul Tharanga (40) and Misbah-ul-Haq (73) were the top-scoring batters for the Asia side while Stuart Binny and Parvinder Awana picked up two wickets each for the Indian side.

Chasing the stiff target, India lost the opening batter Robin Uthappa early for a duck but Gautam Gambhir stayed put, scoring 54 runs off 39 balls. However, none of the other Indian batters managed to step up and the team lost fell short of the Lions' total by 9 runs.

The next match of the LLC Masters will be between the India Maharajas and the World Giants from 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST on March 11, 2023.

