Leg-spinner Yasir Shah returned to the side as Pakistan announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Yasir had played a pivotal role in Pakistan's Test series triumph in Sri Lanka in 2015, having bagged 24 wickets. Uncapped all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who received his maiden call-up for the tour of South Africa last year, has also been recalled to the side. Mohammad Nawaz, who had withdrawn from the recent Test series against Australia due to injury, has also been recalled for the two Tests in Sri Lanka next month.

Pakistan will depart for Sri Lanka on July 6 before playing a three-day practice match from July 11-13.

The first Test will be played at Galle from 16 July, while the second Test will be staged at Colombo from 24 July.

"We have selected this squad considering the conditions in Sri Lanka and have equipped the team with the best possible resources," PCB chief selector Muhammad Wasim said in an official statement.

This will be Pakistan's last away assignment of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Currently fifth in the standings, Pakistan were narrowly beaten by Australia during the historic three-match Test series at home earlier this year.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah