It is an open secret that India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma has a poor habit of forgetting things. His teammates have already spoken about it a lot in the media before. When he encountered a question on similar lines during BCCI Awards 2025 in Mumbai on Saturday, Rohit came up with a funny response that left everyone in splits. During an interaction at the event, women's team player Smriti Mandhana asked Rohit if he had picked up any hobby recently that his teammates tease him about. "I don't know. They tease me about forgetting. Obviously, it's not a hobby but this is what they tease me about - that I forget my wallet, and passport - which is absolutely not true. That happened a couple of decades back," said Rohit.

Mandhana then asked Rohit about the biggest things he has ever forgotten.

"I can't say that!" said Rohit with a laugh. "If this is coming live, my wife will be watching, and I can't say that. I will keep that to myself," added the India captain leaving everyone in splits.

Don't to watch this



Smriti Mandhana tries to find out the one hobby that Rohit Sharma has picked up recently, which his teammates tease him about #NamanAwards | @ImRo45 | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/9xZomhnJjy — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was crowned with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards 2025.

The Master Blaster still holds the records for most runs in Test and ODIs, as well as the unique feat of scoring 100 centuries.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented India legend Sachin Tendulkar with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI's annual 'Naman Awards' ceremony.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was honoured with the Polly Umrigar Award for Best Men's International Cricketer of 2023-24, while elegant batter Smriti Mandhana walked away with same honour in the women's category.

(With agency Inputs)