The manner in which the ICC World Test Championship final concluded raised many questions on the future of certain veterans in the Indian team. With the talks around the West Indies tour now, the names of many youngsters have been floated by former cricketers. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels Yashasvi Jasiwal is one name who seriously needs to be looked at for the West Indies tour, both in the Test team and the T20I team. Jaffer picked a few other names as well, for the ODI and T20I teams.

"India will have to play fearless cricket. Especially in white-ball cricket, you will have to give chances to guys who are fearless because the game is changing now and if India have to win trophies, they will have to adopt that approach," Jaffer said in a chat on Sportskeeda.

When it comes to white-ball cricket, Jaffer feels the likes of Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, and even Jitesh Sharma should be given the nod by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee.

"In white-ball cricket, if we talk about especially T20 cricket, I feel Yashasvi Jaiswal is again one of them. Rinku Singh has been brilliant."

"Jitesh Sharma - Rishabh Pant is currently not there. So Jitesh Sharma could be that guy to replace him, somebody who can bat at No. 5 or No. 6. Sanju Samson could probably come in 50 overs. I feel India will have to try these names."

The likes of Rinku and Jitesh impressed many with their finishing abilities in the IPL 2023 season. Samson, on the other hand, has been in and out of the Indian team for a few years now.