The Bangladesh selectors on Friday recalled wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan to their 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in which Litton Das will lead the side. The 31-year-old Hasan last played a T20I three years ago, during the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The squad announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will also feature against the Netherlands in a three-game T20I series preceding the Asia Cup.

Besides Hasan, who returned on the back of his impressive performance in domestic cricket, the team also sees Saif Hasan coming back to the national T20I set-up after a gap of one and a half year, having last played for Bangladesh in the 2023 Asian Games.

The upcoming eight-team tournament, which will be held in the UAE from September 9-28, will be a crucial step in Bangladesh's journey towards next year's T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh are placed in Group B along with Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, while Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Oman and hosts UAE.

Das, who led Bangladesh to their maiden T20I series win against Sri Lanka followed by a series victory over Pakistan at home in July, will now look to continue in same vein in the multi-lateral tournament.

He is expected to be ably supported by experienced campaigners such as Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

Mehidy Hassan Miraz, who was part of the last T20I squad, did not find a place in the main team, while Soumya Sarkar along Tanvir Islam and Hasan Mahmud were picked as stand-by.

There was also no place for former T20I skipper Najmul Hossain.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will take on the Netherlands in the first of three T20Is on August 30 in Sylhet.

Squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)