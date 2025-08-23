Political tension between India and Pakistan has often had its effects on cricket, with the two nations having not played a bilateral series since 2013, and India having not toured Pakistan since 2006. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the BCCI were once again firm on Team India not touring Pakistan for the event. Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh were asked their personal opinion on this by a Pakistani fan previously. However, the fan was attempting to film their reactions, which prompted a firm response from Rinku. The left-handed batter has now reflected on that incident.

During the four-match T20I series between India and South Africa in South Africa in 2024, a fan had approached Suryakumar and Rinku, asking them their opinion on India not touring Pakistan.

While Suryakumar attempted to ward off the question with a smile, Rinku had a much more firm look.

"Video bandh karo aap (Please turn off the camera)," Rinku was filmed telling the fan after the question.

Now, Rinku has shed further light on what exactly happened.

"The guy came close to us. He had his camera on. He was asking some weird questions. He just wanted to get a reaction out of us. He wanted some content to go viral. I just told him to shut off the camera, and ultimately we managed to make him do so. I got very angry," Rinku explained, in an interview with News24.

Meanwhile, Rinku and Suryakumar are part of the 15-man India squad for the Asia Cup 2025. India and Pakistan are in the same group in the tournament, and could square off as many as three times in the space of three weeks if both teams reach the final.

The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), kick off on September 9. India and Pakistan first face off on September 14.