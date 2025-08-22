As Arjun Tendulkar works hard in the nets to build his cricketing career, sister Sara has taken a big step toward fulfilling her career ambitions. On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar shared a few pictures from the opening ceremony of daughter Sara's Pilates studio. While Arjun couldn't be spotted in the pictures, his fiancée Saaniya Chandok was part of a few pictures shared by the 'Master Blaster,' Sachin. Sara's mother, Anjali, was also present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, while father Sachin was understandably extremely proud.

"As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching Sara open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts. She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick. Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special. Sara, we couldn't be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence," Sachin captioned the post as he shared the pictures from the opening of the Pilates studio.

Who Is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya is reportedly the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is famous for its services in the hospitality and food industries. They are associated with the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. The report also claimed Arjun and Saaniya got engaged privately, and hence only close friends and families from the two sides attended the ceremony.

Saaniya is reportedly associated with the pet care industry, being the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand based in Mumbai.