The much-anticipated top-of-the-table SA20 clash between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape was abandoned at Wanderers on Saturday. It was a frustrating afternoon as an expectant crowd and eager players were left waiting for the inclement weather to clear enough at Wanderers for a match to be played. Initially, as captains Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs readied for the toss, lightning struck and then shortly after a hailstorm hit the ground too. It ultimately lead to an almost three-hour wait for them to head back out for a toss which was completed - Du Plessis winning it and choosing to bowl in what was due to be a five overs a side clash.

However, just as the excitement was building in the stands, lightning returned again and - with no time left to complete a match - the umpires declared the match abandoned. Both teams were awarded two points with unbeaten JSK maintaining their three-point lead over Sunrisers at the top of the standings.

