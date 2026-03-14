The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will honour excellence throughout Indian cricket at the Naman Awards 2026, taking place on Sunday in the national capital, with the former BCCI chief Roger Binny, ex-captain & coach Rahul Dravid and former women's captain Mithali Raj to be honoured with the prestigious Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. The Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award honours a career marked by service, integrity, and lasting contributions to Indian cricket.

A key highlight of the Naman Awards 2026 will be honouring all five Indian teams that have won ICC trophies, marking a historic milestone for Indian cricket. The BCCI will recognise the senior men's team for their victories in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the senior women's team for winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the men's Under-19 team for securing the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, and the women's Under-19 team for their win at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2025.

"At this year's ceremony, Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid will be bestowed with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the BCCI's highest honour recognising outstanding service to Indian cricket," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Mithali Raj will receive the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women, recognising her extraordinary contribution to the growth and global stature of women's cricket in India," the statement read further.

This annual event celebrates outstanding achievements and lasting contributions in international, domestic, and youth cricket, while recognising individuals who have significantly influenced the development and prestige of the sport in India.

A prominent member of India's legendary 1983 World Cup-winning team, Binny's impact on cricket has spanned decades as a player, mentor, and administrator. Famous for his skilful seam bowling and crucial breakthroughs, he was the top wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup, playing a key role in a defining moment in Indian cricket history. As part of the Indian team that won the 1985 World Championship of Cricket, Binny is also the first Indian cricketer to open both bowling and batting in a single ODI.

After retiring from playing, Binny dedicated himself to Indian cricket with equal distinction. As coach of the Indian Under-19 team, he led them to win the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2000, helping young players begin their professional careers. He also served as a national selector from 2012 to 2016, significantly influencing the team's composition during a crucial period in the sport's development.

Recently, Binny has maintained his long-standing involvement in Indian cricket through administrative roles. He was the 36th President of the BCCI from 2022 to 2025, leading the organisation during a period of notable growth and increased global recognition for Indian cricket. During his tenure, the BCCI enhanced its focus on excellence throughout the cricketing ecosystem. His leadership demonstrates a lifelong commitment to the sport.

Dravid will be recognised for his profound impact on Indian cricket, both as one of the most talented batters the sport has seen and as a coach who helped usher in a new era. His distinguished international career was characterised by a textbook batting style, unwavering resilience, solid defence, and overall mastery. He scored over 24,000 international runs, led India's batting order across formats for more than ten years, and played a key role in many of the team's most memorable wins as both a batter and captain.

After retiring from playing, Dravid smoothly moved into a position that contributed to shaping Indian cricket's future. As the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he significantly enhanced India's player development systems, mentored emerging cricketers, and helped establish a strong talent pipeline for the national teams. His impact was particularly notable when he led India's Under-19 team to win the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018.

His influence expanded when he became the head coach of the Indian men's team. He carried the same clarity of purpose and focus on discipline that marked his playing days. Under his leadership, India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, showcasing resilience, preparation, and dominance internationally.

Mithali, one of women's cricket's most iconic figures, will be honoured with the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women, acknowledging her remarkable role in promoting the women's game worldwide. Throughout a distinguished international career lasting over twenty years, Raj set new standards of excellence through her grace, reliability, and leadership. As the top scorer in women's ODIs with 7805 runs at an average of 50.68, she established benchmarks that changed the perception of women's cricket in India and motivated many young girls to pursue the sport.

Her inspiring captaincy was equally important, leading India to two ICC Women's World Cup finals and establishing the team as a strong international contender. Through her outstanding accomplishments and enduring impact, Raj has been pivotal in elevating Indian women's cricket to new heights.

The Naman Awards will also honour exceptional performances in international, domestic, and age-group cricket throughout the 2024-25 season.

"India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024-25 season for the second time. Ms Smriti Mandhana will receive the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for the fifth time in her career," the board stated.

"Among domestic performers, Ms Ira Jadhav of Mumbai will receive the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer (Domestic) following a prolific season with the bat. Ms Shafali Verma of Haryana will be honoured with the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer (Senior Domestic One Day) for the 2024-25 season.

"Ayush Mhatre of Mumbai will receive the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All Rounder in Domestic Limited Overs Competitions for the 2024-25 season, while Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey will receive the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All Rounder in the Ranji Trophy for the 2024-25 season.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association will once again receive the award for Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments, having won four trophies and finished runner up in two during the season," the board added.

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