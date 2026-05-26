A place in the final is up for grabs as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 at picturesque Dharamsala on Tuesday. Both teams entered the playoffs tied at 18 points from 14 matches, but RCB pipped GT for the top spot due to a superior net run-rate. However, rain could play spoilsport in the contest, with some showers expected ahead of the toss at the mesmerizing HPCA Stadium. As per AccuWeather, there could be around 14 to 25 percent cloud cover in the city, alongside an 80 percent probability of rain.

In case of a rain washout, RCB will progress to the final as they finished ahead of GT in the points table due to better net run-rate. Since there is no reserve day for Qualifer 1, Eliminator or Qualifier 2, the team that finished higher on the league stage points table has the advantage.

As per the IPL format, the top two teams in the standings qualify for Qualifier 1, and the winner of the match will directly enter the final, while the losing team will get another opportunity through Qualifier 2. As per IPL rules, officials can bypass the full-length innings and schedule a standalone Super Over to decide the winner if rain does not permit any action.

RCB and GT finished first and second in the points table, respectively, with 18 points each and separated only by net run rate. They have tied 1-1 head-to-head this season and 4-4 overall.

Table topper RCB's one of the five defeats has come against GT, whose solid bowling unit troubled them. But the reigning champions turned the tables and avenged their loss in the reverse fixture. Both franchises are in pursuit of their second IPL silverware. While the defending champions RCB aim to secure back-to-back titles, GT are determined to reclaim the championship glory they first achieved during their debut season in 2022.

(With IANS Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans