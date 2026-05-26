We often hear the phrase "from rags to riches", but Punjab Kings experienced the exact opposite in IPL 2026. Their campaign began on a promising note with a three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans and quickly gathered momentum, as Shreyas Iyer and Co registered six consecutive victories. However, what followed was a dramatic collapse. The table-topping PBKS lost six matches on the trot, undoing all their early-season gains. From looking like one of the most dominant sides and firm favourites for qualification, Punjab eventually crashed out of the Playoffs race, finishing with just 15 points from 14 matches.

As PBKS once again failed to secure their maiden IPL title, multiple factors have been discussed behind their downfall. While inconsistency on the field played a major role, off-field distractions, particularly the controversies surrounding pacer Arshdeep Singh, may also have had an impact.

Arshdeep Singh's Controversies

Regarded as the backbone of Punjab's bowling attack, Arshdeep endured a below-par IPL 2026 season. In addition to his on-field struggles, his social media activity also drew significant attention.

Arshdeep, who is quite active online and regularly posts reels and vlogs, was reportedly instructed by the BCCI to refrain from sharing content during the IPL season. This directive came after one of his videos showed teammate Yuzvendra Chahal vaping on a flight, bringing unwanted scrutiny to the tournament.

Later, the left-arm pacer faced further backlash after posting a video on Snapchat in which he was allegedly heard referring to Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma as "andhere" (dark one). The clip sparked a social media debate, with many raising concerns over insensitive remarks.

Amid these controversies, Arshdeep's form continued to dip. He finished the season with 14 wickets in 14 matches, conceding at an economy rate of over 10 runs per over-numbers far below expectations from a bowler of his calibre.

What Lies Ahead?

While the past cannot be changed, it can offer valuable lessons. For Arshdeep, it may be time to step away from off-field distractions and focus entirely on his cricket. In today's age of constant social media engagement, players often find themselves caught in the glare of fame. However, what separates great players is their ability to stay grounded and maintain focus.

With Arshdeep named in India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, he now has an opportunity to reset and rediscover his rhythm. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, consistency will be crucial if he is to remain in contention for a place in the squad.

Encouragingly, signs of a reset are already visible. Arshdeep has reportedly deleted several of his Instagram posts following Punjab Kings' elimination from the Playoffs race. Notably, he also removed a viral reel featuring star batter Virat Kohli, which had reportedly garnered over 15 million views.

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