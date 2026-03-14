In a touching moment that brought warmth to the entire wedding party, Sara Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for her sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandok, as she married Arjun Tendulkar. Speaking amid cheers and claps from the guests, Sara expressed just how much Saaniya means to her, saying, "Saaniya, you are the sister I always wanted but never had." She went on to explain that their bond goes beyond traditional titles, adding that Saaniya is "truly more like a sister to me than a sister-in-law."

This sense of belonging has clearly been around for a long time. Sara mentioned a beautiful thought from her mother, telling Saaniya, "Like my mother said, I cannot welcome you to the family because you have already been a part of this family for so many years."

Since Saaniya is already such a loved member of the inner circle, Sara felt certain that the future would be bright. She continued her emotional speech by saying, "I am sure your transition is gonna be extremely smooth because everybody loves you and showers you with all the affection in the world."

The most moving part of the speech focused on the deep love Sara has for her brother Arjun. Recalling what she had mentioned previously, she told the crowd, "As I said at your engagement, my brother is my whole entire heart. And now, my heart belongs to you, Saaniya. So please look after him, love him, cherish him, take care of him, and I am sure he will do the same for you."

Sara ended her tribute with a shower of good English wishes for the couple's new life together. She concluded by saying, "I love you both. I wish you all the love, abundance, happiness, and everything in the world."

Sara Tendulkar Emotional speech for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya



Sara : My brother is my Heart Now my heart belongs to Saaniya so please ..... pic.twitter.com/T2RQPKk3Hr — Jeet (@JeetN25) March 13, 2026

This speech perfectly captured a family coming together, strengthening the bond of friendship that existed for years.