The clamour for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fast-tracked inclusion into the senior Indian men's team is growing deafening. Barely a year since his IPL debut, the cricket world is already convinced the 15-year-old prodigy is ready for the highest level. Fans won't have to wait long for a glimpse of his talent as the teenager is set to feature for India-A as early as next month, when the Tilak Varma-led squad heads to Sri Lanka for a tri-series. Sooryavanshi has scored nearly 600 runs (583) in the IPL this term.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal hit the nail right on the head when asked about the way forward for the teenager, calling him a 'special talent' while insisting that the BCCI and RR's continued guidance would make him even better.

"I feel the BCCI and the franchise would need to handhold him in terms of showing him the right way so that his temperament stays intact. Because sport is not only about physical skill, it is also about mental toughness," Dhumal told The Times of India ahead of the IPL Eliminator between RR and SRH.

"And definitely, we will do our bit to make sure that the kind of skill set he has allows him to perform for India for many, many years to come."

Like any other cricketer, Sooryavanshi might have his ups and downs, but his future will be determined by how he overcomes those challenges.

For now, Sooryavanshi has a big responsibility on his young shoulders - taking his team to the final of the IPL and earning the opportunity to dethrone Virat Kohli's RCB.

Before any talk of the final, Sooryavanshi and RR must first navigate past the explosive batting line-up of SRH in the Eliminator. Should they clear that hurdle, a virtual semi-final against Gujarat Titans awaits them in Qualifier 2.

No team has ever won the IPL from fourth place in the playoff era, and RR will need their teenage prodigy firing on all cylinders to rewrite history.

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