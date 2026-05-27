By their own admission, Rajasthan Royals should have qualified much earlier than the last day of the league stage but now that they are there, the Riyan Parag-led unit would be chomping at the bit to put one past Sunrisers Hyderabad and progress deeper into the tournament.

The winner of the contest tonight will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 for a place in the final.