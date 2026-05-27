Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, tonight. The spotlight will be on the big-hitters like Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. While the India opener has already established himself as one of the most dangerous batters, 15-year-old Sooryavanshi is the new cricketing sensation. He needs seven more sixes to break Chris Gayle's record of most sixes (59) by a player in an IPL edition. The winner of this game will enter Qualifier 2 while the losing side will be eliminated. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Scores and Updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator:
SRH vs RR Live: Are you ready?
Two teams enter. One dream survives— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2026
It's @SunRisers and @rajasthanroyals in a#Eliminator tonight #TATAIPL | #TheFinalLeap | #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/Qwtho2Phwt
SRH vs RR Live: Can Rajasthan beat SRH tonight?
By their own admission, Rajasthan Royals should have qualified much earlier than the last day of the league stage but now that they are there, the Riyan Parag-led unit would be chomping at the bit to put one past Sunrisers Hyderabad and progress deeper into the tournament.
The winner of the contest tonight will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 for a place in the final.
SRH vs RR Live: Psychological advantage for SRH!
Pat Cummins and Co. would carry a psychological advantage coming into the game, as they have already defeated Rajasthan Royals twice in the league stage earlier this season. On the other hand, RR will aim to turn things around this time.
SRH vs RR Live: How have SRH fared?
Sunrisers Hyderabad made a slow start to the edition before finding sustained momentum in the second half of the tournament. The arrival of regular captain Pat Cummins for the last seven league games also had a substantial impact, as they won five of those contests. The side finished on equal points with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, but a weaker net run rate saw them take the number three spot and play the Eliminator.
SRH vs RR Live: Sooryavanshi in focus!
The ferocity and fearlessness of a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be pitted against the combined might of an explosive top order when a resurgent Rajasthan Royals run into a solid Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.
Vaibhav has scored 583 runs in 14 games at an average of 41.64 and a strike rate of 232.27. He has smashed three fifties and one century (in 36 balls).
IPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Have a look at squads -
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.
SRH vs RR Live: Sooryavanshi chases Gayle's record!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed 53 sixes in IPL 2026, the most by an Indian player in an edition. He needs seven more to surpass Chris Gayle's all-time record. The Windies legend hit 59 sixes in the 2012 edition.
Welcome guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog for the IPL 2026 Eliminator. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already reached the final, while Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals are fighting for the remaining spot. SRH take on RR tonight, and the losing team will be out of the race to the final. Stay connected for the live scores and updates of the Eliminator match.