Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik praised the team's strong body language and said his side “played like champions” after RCB produced a dominant all-round display to defeat the Gujarat Titans by 92 runs and reach their second consecutive IPL final on Tuesday. Speaking inside the dressing room after the emphatic Qualifier 1 victory at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Karthik praised the team's fearless approach and attacking mindset throughout the contest. He was also joined by Devdutt Padikkal for the dressing room speech, but the left-handed batter almost forgot to mention the name of Krunal Pandya while lauding the top performers.

RCB posted a record-breaking 254/5, the highest total in IPL playoff history, before bowling Gujarat Titans out for 162 to secure a comfortable win.

"This was a clinical effort, a professional effort," Karthik told the players after the match. "A one-versus-two playoff game is always a big game, but we played like champions, and I think we can make it happen that day," he added, referring to the upcoming IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad.

Karthik highlighted the aggressive intent shown by the RCB batting line-up from the beginning of the innings, saying the team never allowed the Gujarat Titans to settle into the game.

“The intent from the boys right from the start was outstanding. It started with Venky, Virat, and Dev. As a collective, we maintained the tempo throughout,” he said.





Rajat's brilliance, Bhuvi's consistency, the team recognising every little contribution, and staying focused with eyes on the bigger prize - here we are bringing you all the behind… pic.twitter.com/6YvdJqddn8 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2026

“In big games, sometimes teams take the back foot under pressure. But we made sure we kept pushing forward,” he added.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar led the charge with a breathtaking unbeaten 93 off just 39 balls, and Karthik singled him out for special praise during his dressing-room speech.

“Rajat's innings was incredible. He led from the front in a pressure game and completely took the bowlers apart,” Karthik said.

The former India wicketkeeper also credited Virat Kohli for setting the tone before the match with his emphasis on body language and intensity.

“Virat spoke before the game about making sure our body language stayed strong, and I think it was as good as it has been in the last several weeks. We had the attitude to get them out, and honestly, we almost sealed the game in the power play itself.”

RCB reduced the Gujarat Titans to 51/5 inside six overs during the chase and never allowed them to recover despite Rahul Tewatia's fighting 68.

In the video shared by RCB, Devdutt Padikkal urged his teammates to keep the focus intact for the final. But, as he looked to conclude the chat, Krunal Pandya intervened and said: "Mera naam bhool gaya bhai (you forgot my name)". Karthik then responded, saying, "Krunal, good job, before adding a few more words to his speech.

Karthik added, "In four days' time, we have a big game and I'm sure all of you will be up for it. But let's make sure we have a lot of fun in the next couple of days. And when we hit the road, when we reach Ahmedabad, we'll focus. But for now, very well done, boys. This is a clinical effort, professional. And I think a one vs 2 in a playoff is always a big game. But we played like champions. And I think we can make it happen. On the day, 31st May, let's look forward to it. And play the same brand of cricket."

"Well done, Krunal. Good effort on the bat," Karthik said again, leaving the entire room in splits, including Virat Kohli.

With ANI inputs

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