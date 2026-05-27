Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their dominance, defeating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 to storm into the final. It was a completely one-sided contest, as the defending champions posted a massive 254/5 in 20 overs, with skipper Rajat Patidar leading from the front with an unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls. In response, GT's batting lineup collapsed dramatically and were bundled out for 162, handing RCB a thumping 92-run victory. With nine wins from 14 matches in the league stage, RCB not only finished as table-toppers but also reignited the debate over India's next T20I captain.

Top Contenders For Captaincy

In the first half of IPL 2026, Punjab Kings looked like a team to beat, registering six consecutive wins. However, they suffered a dramatic downfall, losing six matches in a row and missing out on a Playoffs berth. Their initial success had sparked discussions around skipper Shreyas Iyer as a potential T20I captain.

Iyer's credentials as a leader are strong, having led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title, winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024, and guiding PBKS to the IPL final in 2025. However, the team's slump in 2026 halted that momentum.

Another contender was Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter enjoys a massive fan following and is known for his elegant stroke play. He captained Rajasthan Royals for four seasons and led them to the IPL final in 2022. In 2025, playing for Chennai Super Kings, Samson had a decent outing, scoring 477 runs in 14 matches. However, Patidar's rise has pushed him further into contention.

Patidar's Rise

Rajat Patidar joined RCB in 2022 as an injury replacement and impressed with his composed batting. He was appointed captain in 2025 and led the franchise to its maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year-long wait by defeating PBKS in the final - a dream long cherished by Virat Kohli.

Before 2025, RCB were often labelled "chokers" after losing three IPL finals. But under Patidar's leadership, their fortunes changed, and they are now on the verge of defending their title.

While Kohli remains the face of the franchise, Patidar has played an equally crucial role in RCB's success. His maturity in decision-making, smart bowling rotations, and ability to deliver match-winning performances have stood out.

On the international front, the 32-year-old has played three Tests and one ODI but is yet to make his T20I debut.

"I think there are about two or three guys whose names I would write first and then build the squad around them, and he (Patidar) is definitely one of them. You need him in the T20 squad. There is no two ways about it," former India batter Ambati Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo.

When asked if Patidar should replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain, Rayudu replied, "Yes, of course."

While directly appointing him as India's T20I captain may be a bold move, Patidar has certainly overshadowed the likes of Iyer and Samson in recent times. Even if not as captain, he undoubtedly deserves a place in India's T20 setup.

If RCB go on to clinch their second IPL title on Sunday in Ahmedabad, it will further strengthen Patidar's case for a spot - and possibly a leadership role - in the Indian team.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash