Chris Gayle, arguably the most explosive batter of all time in T20 cricket, is on the brink of seeing his all-time record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) being broken by Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old wonderkid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Though the teenage opener failed to live up to the billing in his last match, against the Mumbai Indians, he is determined to make amends as the Royals take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday. As Sooryavanshi walks out to open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal, he wouldn't just want to give the team a fiery start, but also break the long-standing record of most sixes in a single IPL season by Gayle.

The eliminator against Hyderabad could perhaps by Sooryavanshi's last chance in this edition to go past one of Gayle's many immortalised IPL records, surpassing him in the tally of 59 sixes in the 2012 edition. SRH have come out on top in both outings against RR this season. The Pat Cummins-led side would be keen to secure a hat-trick. A failure in the Eliminator form of Sooryavanshi might not see him earn another chance to surpass Gayle.

This Bihar prodigy has had an exceptional season so far. With 583 runs in 14 matches and innings at an average of 41.64 and a strike rate of 232.67, including a century and three fifties, Sooryavanshi has delivered consistency befitting veterans like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and explosiveness that places him alongside Gayle.

The teenager has hit 53 sixes so far and has hit over 54 per cent of his runs through maximums. If the left-hander is on a song, seven sixes is not really a huge ask from the teenage batting sensation. This season, Sooryavanshi has hit a six every 4.7 balls.

Hitting those seven sixes will also mean that he will surpass Gayle for most sixes in a single T20 tournament.

A few days ago, Sooryavanshi had also publicly declared his ambition of breaking Gayle's record of scoring the most runs in a single T20 innings. The 15-year-old from Bihar has set his sight on nothing else but a double ton in the shortest format.

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