Several Pakistan players, particularly the fast bowlers, are reportedly unhappy with the removal of long-serving physio Cliff Deacon and have urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider its decision. Deacon was omitted from Pakistan's support staff for the upcoming ODI series against Australia national cricket team, with the PCB instead appointing Iftikhar Ahmed as team physio. The move has reportedly left several players frustrated, given Deacon's long-standing association with the national side, according to a report by Telecom Asia.

The 45-year-old South African had been working with Pakistan since 2017 and was considered a highly respected figure within the dressing room, particularly among the pace bowlers who frequently dealt with workload and fitness concerns during packed international schedules.

While the PCB has not officially explained the reason behind Deacon's exit, sources quoted in the report claimed that newly-appointed Director of Sports and Exercise Medicine Javed Mughal was dissatisfied with the team's recurring injury issues and held Deacon responsible.

“Deacon was ordered to leave by Mughal, and after the second Test there was a farewell at the ground for Deacon who sobbed during the formal ceremony and hugged most of the players,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

However, players reportedly disagreed with the assessment and defended Deacon's role within the team setup, arguing that responsibilities related to long-term rehabilitation did not fall under the physio's direct control.

“Deacon's work was great and effective but people in the Board do not understand that it is not the job of a physio to oversee rehab of unfit players, he can only manage niggles which he had been doing. Rehabs are done at the academy with all the facilities,” a player reportedly said.

The same source further praised Deacon's understanding of player fitness and injury management.

“Deacon was good at understanding fitness issues as he could tell from afar what fitness issues a player is having if he sees him. His work was very good and sacking him will not serve the players and the team.”

The development is expected to further intensify concerns over instability within Pakistan's backroom structure, particularly regarding the treatment of foreign support staff and coaches in recent years.

The PCB has seen several overseas appointments end abruptly, including former bowling coaches Shaun Tait and Morne Morkel, as well as batting consultant Andrew Puttick. High-profile coaching appointments such as Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten also ended prematurely in 2024, only months after they had signed contracts with the board.

Former Pakistan captain and ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had earlier warned that repeated changes and uncertainty could make it increasingly difficult for Pakistan cricket to attract experienced foreign professionals in the future.

According to the report, Deacon, much like Puttick before him, could soon join the Afghanistan national cricket team setup.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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