The Season 6 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is about to roll on 10th July, and right before that the league has got a major financial booster. LPL promoters, the Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC ("IPG") has received multi-million-dollar funding support from a United States based listed entity. IPG has completed its strategic all-stock merger with Flash Sports & Media, Inc. ("Flash") bringing its portfolio of T20 league commercial rights - including the LPL to the NASDAQ-listed platform UGRO (NASDAQ: UGRO).

The move marks a significant moment for IPG and the leagues it manages, positioning them within a publicly governed structure built for scale. Backed by this new institutional structure, IPG will invest USD 20 Million to carve out bigger and better version of LPL over next two years.

For the LPL, the transition signals the start of a more structured and growth-driven phase. While the LPL remains, intellectual property owned by Sri Lanka Cricket, IPG continues to hold exclusive commercial and media rights - now backed by institutional capital, enhanced governance standards, and long-term expansion planning.

*Anil Mohan, Founder & Chairman of IPG Global, said*: "LPL will be the biggest beneficiary of this new development. The integration into a publicly governed structure strengthens our ability to scale the league responsibly. With enhanced transparency, capital access, and governance standards, we are positioned to grow franchise value while maintaining long-term commercial discipline."

Other than LPL, the IPG Group has long term exclusive agreements to develop Malaysia and Zimbabwe T20 leagues. IPG and the investors has also outlined expansion plans into these new leagues, extending its footprint across these high-growth cricket markets.

The aim is to evolve standalone tournaments into an integrated, multi-market cricket enterprise spanning South Asia and other emerging territories.

*Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer, Flash Sports & Media shares*: "We believe this combination accelerates our ability to execute across multiple cricket economies simultaneously. With centralized commercial control and aligned franchise incentives, we intend to drive deeper sponsor integration, stronger broadcast partnerships, and greater fan engagement across markets. Our focus now is on operational execution, scaling the platform with speed and precision, and long-term shareholder value creation."

*Eric Sherb, Chief Financial Officer, Flash Sports & Media, added*: "The public-market structure enables phased capital deployment into league infrastructure while maintaining strict ROI discipline. Our focus will be on strengthening long-term commercial development and building recurring revenue streams across the portfolio."

The aim is to create combined platform for commercial monetization. The IPG has announced that the focus will be on long-term asset appreciation, centralizing sponsorship revenue across leagues, upgrading broadcast production to 4K standards, and creating predictable recurring revenue streams.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi