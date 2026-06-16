Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fight with Sri Lanka A players after a Tri-Nation series match in Dambulla made headlines worldwide. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi's journey is being closely followed after his IPL 2026 heroics, where he finished as the top-scorer with a tally of 776. But the spat with Sri Lanka A added a new aspect to his journey. Videos showed that he was instigated by the Sri Lanka players, but the push that Sooryavanshi gave to a Sri Lanka player is what has started a debate.

Now a report in Cricbuzz has claimed that the Sri Lanka players in question, who instigated Sooryavanshi, including Vishen Halambage, have received sanctions from match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash after the ill-tempered contest between the two teams. Halambage took a lead role in instigating Sooryavanshi.

The sanctions were imposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and not the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The report added that it was "unclear" whether Sooryavanshi had any sanctions imposed on him or not. The India A team management is yet to respond to the matter.

With physical altercations a strict no-no in the ICC manual, there has been speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might reprimand Sooryavanshi for his heated exchange with Sri Lankan players. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in an interview with Sportstar, denied any such step.

"We will let our players concentrate on the tournament and they should not be distracted by any collateral issues," Saikia said.

The Indian senior team management has also reacted to the incident involving Sooryavanshi. "I think it was an unfortunate incident. But we don't know how he was provoked," Team India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said in Lucknow ahead of the second ODI against Afghanistan.

"Because as far as I know Vaibhav, he is a very composed boy. I'm sure there are experienced coaches there who will make him understand. And I think the Sri Lankan players should also be educated in terms of how they need to behave. And so does it go with us. We will make sure that information is given to him as to why that happened. But he will learn. He's a young kid and going forward, some sort of understanding will be there with him. I'm sure he will not repeat it."

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