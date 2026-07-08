India opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the historic Lord's Test against England, beginning here on Friday, due to a knee injury.

Rawal suffered a cut on her knee during an India A game in Taunton earlier this month, revealed head coach Amol Muzumdar.

Priya Punia has been added to the squad as Rawal's replacement.

"Pratika has been ruled out of the Test match due to her injury in the India A match. She has got a cut on her knee which required some stitches. She is out for the Test match and Priya Punia has been added into the squad," said Mujumdar.

Rawal had also suffered a heartbreak in the ODI World Cup at home last year when she twisted her ankle to be forced out of the tournament. Rawal had made her debut against Australia earlier this year.

Lord's is staging a women's Test for the very first time, 142 years after the "Home of Cricket" staged its first men's Test.

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