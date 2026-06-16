During IPL 2026, a video of Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma went viral, with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer coming under intense criticism from a section of social media users. In the viral video, Arshdeep could be heard calling Tilak with the phrase "Oi, andhere" (roughly translates to "Hey, darkness"). The incident took place before PBKS' IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Several users on the internet called out Arshdeep's language, pointing out the racial connotations attached to the slang. Following that incident, there were reports that Arshdeep had been asked to stop vlogging by the Indian cricket board. However, there was no official communication regarding the same.

Now, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh's teammate at Punjab Kings (PBKS), has given a new insight into the incident.

"They (Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma) are really good friends. They can do anything between each other. It also depends on us as to how we take personal things. The two have played so much cricket together, so people should leave the matter to them," said Prabhsimran in conversation with InsideSport.

"No (Arshdeep wasn't affected). It's a good thing about his character that he remains the same way in both highs and lows. Everyone knows how hard-working he is. Now, it'll be wrong if you judge his cricket performances because of his personal life incidents."

India pacer Arshdeep Singh sent social media into overdrive after dramatically cleaning up his Instagram account, deleting approximately 200 posts and reels, leaving his profile with just 44 posts, which are mostly advertisements and paid partnership posts.

The sudden digital reset saw Arshdeep's profile shrink to barely over 40 posts, with several viral uploads disappearing overnight, including his widely shared reel with Virat Kohli from India's Champions Trophy 2025 celebrations.

Most of the surviving uploads revolve around family moments, professional milestones, endorsements and select collaborative content. While rumours quickly surfaced claiming the Punjab Kings fast bowler had erased all traces of his IPL franchise, that was not the case. His latest visible cricket-related post includes a Punjab Kings team photograph captioned: "Sabar. Shukar. Punjab."

The online activity has intensified speculation around whether the 27-year-old is attempting a personal rebrand, distancing himself from recent controversies or simply stepping away from the noise following a turbulent season both on and off the field.

Arshdeep endured an inconsistent campaign in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite finishing as Punjab Kings' leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in as many matches, his performances fluctuated throughout the tournament as the franchise failed to secure a playoff berth.

The left-arm seamer also found himself under scrutiny in recent weeks after an alleged racial comment directed at Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma circulated widely online ahead of PBKS' clash against MI. The remark sparked criticism across social media, with former cricketers and fans demanding accountability and a formal review of the incident.

Adding to the attention surrounding him, one of Arshdeep's recent vlogs also triggered debate after viewers claimed it showed Yuzvendra Chahal using an e-cigarette in the background. Since then, the pacer has noticeably reduced his casual vlog-style uploads and behind-the-scenes content.

Punjab Kings just missed qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs, finishing fifth following a six-match losing streak that disrupted their season. Although they ended their slump in the last game, they ultimately missed out by only one point to the Rajasthan Royals

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