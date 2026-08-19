Pakistan were left struggling on Day 1 of the first Test against England as Joe Root's second stint as England Test captain began with a first-ball wicket from Ollie Robinson. The pace bowler reduced Pakistan to 23-2 before rain forced an early lunch on Day 1 of the first Test on Wednesday. Robinson, selected in England's four-pronged pace attack in overcast conditions at Headingley, got a delivery to seam in and trap Azan Awais lbw off the first ball of the series. Awais reviewed, but the decision stood. It was the first time in England that a wicket had fallen to the first delivery of a Test series.

In fact, Azan Awais is the first Pakistan batter to be dismissed off the first ball of a Test series. So far, 12 batters have been dismissed on the first ball of a Test series. India's Wasim Jaffer and KL Rahul are also on the list.

Finding the perfect line and length, Robinson then trapped the fit-again Shan Masood (5) lbw right in front of his stumps to leave Pakistan at 6-2 as dark clouds began to form.

Root, back as skipper at the start of a post-Bazball era, with captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum no longer involved, wasted two reviews before heavy rain arrived 50 minutes into the session.

Lunch was taken at 12:30 p.m. local time, with just 9.4 overs having been bowled, and the rain delay lasted nearly two hours before play restarted.

Robinson had figures of 2-12 from five overs, and the batters in the middle were Imam-ul-Haq (5) and Abdullah Shafique (12).

Root won the toss and opted to bowl first in helpful conditions for his attack. The forecast was for some rain and sunshine later on Thursday.

Both teams have been in underwhelming Test form, with England winning just two of their last 10 matches and Pakistan two of their last seven.

Pakistan have not won a Test series in England since 1996.

With AP inputs

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