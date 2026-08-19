Chennai will host the Duleep Trophy final next month after the summit clash of the premier domestic tournament was shifted from the Centre of Excellence to the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The decision was taken by the BCCI to ensure that more spectators can watch the September 6-10 contest, while the preliminary matches will be played as scheduled at the CoE from August 23. "The final of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 has been shifted from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The decision has been made to allow spectators to attend the marquee domestic fixture, which will be played from 6th to 10th September, and watch the final live at the stadium," said a BCCI statement on Wednesday.

"The remainder of the Duleep Trophy will continue as scheduled at the CoE, starting on 23rd August with East Zone facing Northeast Zone and North Zone taking on West Zone," it added.

There are six teams participating in the Duleep Trophy for the 2026-27 season. The tournament has returned to its traditional zonal format for this edition.

The six regional teams competing in the tournament from August 23 to September 10 are Central Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, North Zone and North East Zone.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the decision to move the final from the CoE to Chennai was taken because the CoE has restrictions on the number of spectators who can watch matches there.

"The Duleep Trophy is an important first-class tournament in our calendar and carries a rich legacy. The quality of cricket is always high, and we want fans to have the opportunity to watch the final live at the stadium.

"There are certain restrictions regarding crowd attendance at the CoE, and we felt it was appropriate to move the final to a venue where fans can attend and be part of the occasion," said Saikia.

"We have also increased coverage of the tournament and all matches of the Duleep Trophy will be streamed live, and there will also be TV coverage of one quarter-final, one semi-final and the final," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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