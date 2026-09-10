India international Ishan Kishan extended his unbeaten record as captain in first-class cricket after leading East Zone to their third-ever Duleep Trophy title on Thursday. Kishan was in stellar form in the final against South Zone, scoring 350 runs across two innings to guide the side to victory on the basis of a first-innings lead. With the triumph, he also extended his unbeaten run as a captain in first-class cricket to 16 matches. The streak began in 2018 and has now entered its ninth year. The achievement has helped Kishan break into the top 10 list of unbeaten captains in first-class cricket. According to CricViz, the list is headed by former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahinda Halangoda, who remained unbeaten in 30 first-class matches as captain.

Meanwhile, Kishan credited the team's collective effort for the title win.

"We won this title as a group. I think everyone was taking care of each other, which was the most important thing for me. I think I've been a good leader (offered a cheeky smile), but I think the journey doesn't end here.

You need to keep getting better in all the departments. Whether you're fielding or batting, you'll always make mistakes. So we just need to rectify that and get better day by day," Kishan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Duleep Trophy triumph is Kishan's second title as captain after leading Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy crown in the 2025-26 season. Reflecting on his approach and mindset during his time away from the national team, the wicketkeeper-batter said the period helped him mature both as a cricketer and a leader.

"I think it was more about just being calmer after the break, being more into the game, knowing what's important, how aware you are of the game and how you are reading the situation. You need to take care of each other, try and help each and every ball, so they don't get into that zone where I was.

So I was just trying to help everyone, and it's been a good transformation for me as well. I've been more calm, more aware of situations, and more hungry. You want to perform for your team. You need to make your team win, and that is something which changed in me. Hundred percent, that is going to be there (on being that cheeky guy) till I turn ninety," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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