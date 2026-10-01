The Shubman Gill-led Team India shattered a huge record during their historic chase against West Indies in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. India completed their chase of 406 in 43.3 overs, their biggest-ever successful run chase in ODI cricket, thanks to captain Gill's unbeaten 223 off 133 balls. By doing so, India became the first side to score 300 as a team in an ODI in under 30 overs, achieving the feat in 175 balls. The previous mark was held by South Africa, who reached 300 in 194 balls against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006.

Gill's 117-ball double century was the fastest in the history of the format.

Here are some statistical highlights of the run-fest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here:

14: With an unassailable 2-0 lead, India have recorded their 14th consecutive ODI series win over the two-time World Cup winners West Indies.

2nd highest successful run-chase: India recorded the second highest successful run-chase ever, making 406 for two in 43.3 overs against the West Indies

Fastest-ever double century: Gill brought up his double ton off only 116 balls to surpass compatriot Ishan Kishan's record of 126 balls for the fastest-ever double century in the format.

Gill's score third highest: Gill's unbeaten 233 off a mere 133 balls, laced with 26 fours and 8 sixes, is now the third highest ever individual score by any batter in ODI cricket.

35th hundred: At third in the list of hitting most centuries in ODIs, Rohit Sharma recorded his 35th hundred to make 101 off 75 balls.

7th batter to 12,000 ODI runs: Rohit also brought up his 12,000 runs in ODI cricket to become only the seventh batter overall and third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, to complete the landmark in the 50-overs format.

Highest ODI total for the West Indies: The Caribbean side recorded its highest-ever total in ODI cricket when they scored 405/7 in the first half of the match, bettering their previous score of 389 all-out against England in February 2019.

3rd highest ODI aggregate: With a total of 811 runs being scored, it was the third highest aggregating match in ODI history.

The famous Australia versus South Africa game at Johannesburg in 2006 when the former chased down a world record 434/4 remains at the top spot (872 runs), followed by India versus Sri Lanka at Rajkot in 2009 (825 runs).

(With PTI Inputs)

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