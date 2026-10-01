Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement LIVE Streaming: The build-up and hype for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 is set to increase tenfold with the tournament's schedule set to be announced on Thursday. 14 teams will take part in the 14th edition of the World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The tournament will begin on October 2, 2027 with the Super Series, where three teams will compete to make the final 12 for the World Cup group stage. From there onwards, the teams will be divided into two groups of six. There is particular interest over who India's opponents will be, and even more so given that the 2027 World Cup is likely the final one for stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Launch LIVE Streaming And LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the 2027 Cricket World Cup schedule announcement take place?

The 2027 Cricket World Cup schedule announcement will take place on Thursday, October 1 (IST).

What time will the 2027 Cricket World Cup schedule announcement start?

The 2027 Cricket World Cup schedule announcement will start from 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the 2027 Cricket World Cup schedule announcement?

The 2027 Cricket World Cup schedule announcement will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the 2027 Cricket World Cup schedule announcement?

The 2027 Cricket World Cup schedule announcement will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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