ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement LIVE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to announce the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup today, in just a few hours from now. This edition of the tournament will take place in a new format. It will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The number of teams has been extended to 14. A total of three rounds of games will take place before the event reaches the semi-finals. It will start with a Super Series featuring the three lowest-ranked teams. The top team from there will make it to the second round, which will have two groups of six teams each. The third round will have seven teams, from which two will make it to the semi-finals.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule announcement:
World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: Schedule launch to begin
The schedule announcement of the Cricket World Cup 2027 is set to begin in less than 10 minutes. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports, all the live updates coming your way!
World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: Focus on India vs Pakistan clash
The clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has been a fixture in recent major tournaments, and once again there is high anticipation over whether it will happen, and if it does, when and where it will be held.
World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: The already-qualified teams
10 out of the 14 spots in the 2027 World Cup have already been finalised. This includes hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, and then the top eight in the ICC ODI rankings as of September 30, 2026. This includes India, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: After 24 years...
South Africa and Zimbabwe will host the Cricket World Cup in 2027 for the first time in 24 years. They last hosted in 2003, which was won by Australia, with India reaching the final. Namibia will also act as Cricket World Cup hosts in 2027, for the first time ever.
World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: The World Cup format
14 teams will take part in the 2027 World Cup. Three teams will first take part in the Super Series, from which one will gain entry to the final group stage comprising 12 teams. Then, two groups will have six teams each, from which the best seven will progress to the Super Seven.
There onwards, the top four from the Super Seven will qualify for the semi-finals. The winners of the two semis will face off in the final.
World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the schedule launch of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. Today, we will get a clear picture of the groups for the big global event next year.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all live updates.