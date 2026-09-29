Fans around the world are eagerly looking forward to the prestigious ODI World Cup 2027. After suffering heartbreak on home soil in the 2023 edition, India will be determined to make a strong statement at the upcoming tournament and end their 16-year wait for the title. In 2023, India remained unbeaten throughout the competition before falling to Australia in the final. The 2027 edition promises to be a fascinating tournament, with South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia set to serve as co-hosts. Meanwhile, a recent report has revealed when the tournament schedule will be announced.

According to Cricbuzz, the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 1 and conclude on November 19. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are set to unveil the schedule for the 2027 World Cup in Cape Town on Thursday (October 1).

It was also stated that the ICC will also open the ticket ballot for the World Cup on Thursday. Although tickets will not go on sale immediately, fans will be able to register for the ballot process starting October 1.

Ten of the 14 teams competing in the World Cup will be confirmed by September 30, the qualification cut-off date. Hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe have already secured their places, while the other eight teams will qualify based on their positions in the ICC ODI rankings. The final four spots will be decided through the qualifying tournament, with those teams featuring in the schedule as Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Qualifier 3 and Qualifier 4.

Currently, India (No. 1), New Zealand (No. 2), Pakistan (No. 4), Australia (No. 5), England (No. 6), Sri Lanka (No. 7), Afghanistan (No. 8), and Bangladesh (No. 9) are on course to qualify for the World Cup through the ICC ODI rankings. Although Bangladesh sit ninth, they are set to secure a berth because South Africa, ranked third, have already qualified automatically as one of the host nations.

Meanwhile, West Indies will need to progress through the qualification tournament, which is slated to take place early next year.

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