The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) hosted a special MCC Laws of Cricket Workshop in Delhi for the Association's umpires, ahead of the New Laws of Cricket taking effect from October 1, 2026. The workshop was conducted by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, led by Fraser Stewart, Head of Cricket, MCC, and Jonny Singer, MCC. The session covered the changes introduced in the new edition of the Laws, featuring practical video examples and an interactive Q&A with DDCA's umpires and officials. A key highlight of the event was the launch of the new MCC Laws of Cricket app, now available in Hindi. The app is available in multiple languages such as Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Kannada, and others, making the Laws of Cricket more accessible to cricket officials, fans and viewers across India.

Rohan Jaitley, President, DDCA, said: “ The Laws of Cricket form the foundation of how the game is played and officiated. As the new changes come into effect on October 1, it is important for our umpires to have a clear understanding of the changes and their practical application. All of us at the DDCA are delighted to have hosted the MCC in Delhi and to have provided our umpires with the opportunity to interact directly with Fraser Stewart and Jonny Singer. The availability of the MCC Laws of Cricket app in Hindi is also a welcome step towards making the Laws more accessible to a wider cricketing community in the country.”

Fraser Stewart, Head of Cricket, MCC, said: “We are delighted to be in Delhi and to engage with the DDCA's umpires ahead of the new Laws coming into effect on October 1. The practical nature of the session allowed us to discuss the changes and how they will apply on the field. We are also very pleased to launch the MCC Laws of Cricket app in Hindi, helping make the Laws more widely available for everyone that follows and loves this sport deeply in India."

Shyam Sharma, Director, DDCA, said: "We are thankful to Rohan Jaitley, President, DDCA for their support in bringing this MCC initiative to Delhi. Hosting the MCC team is extremely beneficial for our umpires as they get to enhance their understanding of the Laws and align with global standards. We will continue to take ahead these initiatives further with ICC, BCCI and the other boards, in strengthening officiating standards in Delhi cricket."

KEY CHANGES INCLUDE: -

* Standardised Equipment for Women's & Junior Cricket: New, tighter size and weight tolerances for cricket balls, with standardised Size 1, 2 and 3 categories

* Laminated Type D Bats Permitted: Type D laminated bats will be allowed in most adult/open-age cricket, subject to the relevant governing body's regulations

* Final Over of the Day Must Be Completed: The final over of the day will continue to its completion even if a wicket falls, provided playing conditions remain fit

* Clearer Rules Around Running & Boundary Catches: Batters can abandon a run without penalty unless the short running is deliberate, while the “bunny hop” technique for boundary catches has been removed

* Greater Clarity on Overthrows, Dead Ball & Dismissals: The Laws formally define overthrows, clarify when a ball is “finally settled,” and provide clearer guidance on wicketkeeper positioning, Hit wicket, run-outs and stumpings

The New Laws of Cricket will officially come into effect on October 1, 2026. The Delhi programme forms part of MCC's wider India visit, with similar engagements scheduled in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

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