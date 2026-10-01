India players KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna were on Thursday included in Karnataka's squad for their Ranji Trophy season opener against Andhra to be played at Vijayawada from October 11. Rahul is almost certain to play the game with the upcoming Test tour to New Zealand in mind, similar to the step adopted in the case of all-rounder Washington Sundar. The BCCI on Thursday recalled Washington from India's T20I squad for the five-match series against the West Indies, so that the all-rounder can appear in a few Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu ahead of the trip to New Zealand.

India pacer Prasidh too has been named in the squad but his participation is a matter of conjecture after suffering a hamstring injury to get ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against the Windies.

Karnataka, the last season's runners-up, will enter the field with a new set of coaches headed by former pacer R Vinay Kumar.

The 15-member squad will be led by promising batter Ravichandran Smaran, who will take over from Devdutt Padikkal.

His challenge will be to get the best out of a raw bowling attack which does not have seasoned Vysakh Vijaykumar and Vidwath Kaverappa, still recovering from respective niggles.

Meanwhile, Samit Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, is included in the state squad for the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Vidarbha at Alur in the outskirts of the city.

New sponsor for Karnataka teams

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday inked a significant new partnership for the state cricket teams with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (KSTDC) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

The partnership was formally announced at a special ceremony held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which also witnessed the unveiling of the new team jersey for the 2026-27 season.

Karnataka squad: R Smaran (captain), KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, A Gautam, KV Aneesh, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Ritesh Bhatkal, KL Shrijith.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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