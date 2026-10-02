Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel trolled the Pakistan cricket team after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Cricket World Cup 2027 on Thursday. In the main event, there will be a total of 12 teams, which have been divided into Groups A and B. Each group contains six teams. Pakistan have been put in Group A alongside India, Australia, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Qualifier A will join the five sides in the group. The top three teams from each group will move into the Super 7 phase. The best fourth-placed team across the two groups will take the final seventh spot.

There will be no points carried over from the group stage to the Super 7, which means that the teams will play in a round-robin format. Each team will get six more matches from October 25 to November 14.

The top four teams from the Super 7 phase will progress to the semi-finals.

While discussing the schedule on Star Sports, Parthiv poked fun at the Pakistan cricket team.

"Teams think differently according to their mindset. India must be thinking that they will at least reach the semi-finals. Meanwhile, after looking at this schedule, Pakistan must be thinking, 'We will surely reach the Super 7 stage, and then we will see what happens from there.'

"Pakistan must be happy to see this schedule. They must be thinking that they will make it to the second round," said Parthiv.

Australia are the defending champions of the Cricket World Cup, having registered a six-wicket win over India in the 2023 final in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Pakistan had finished fifth with four wins and five losses in nine matches.

The group stage of the Cricket World Cup 2027 will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Johannesburg on October 10.

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