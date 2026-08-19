Pakistan will host Sri Lanka and England in a packed international schedule from October 9 to November 21, with the three teams also featuring in an ODI tri-series during the month. The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that Sri Lanka will begin the tour with a three-match T20I series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi from October 9-13. England will then join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the ODI tri-series, which will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 18-31. Sri Lanka will stay on in Pakistan after the tri-series for a three-day match in Islamabad from November 4 before playing a two-Test series against the hosts.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9-13, followed by the second Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17-21.

This will be Pakistan's second Test series at home in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle after South Africa toured the country for a two-Test series in October last year.

The upcoming ODI tri-series will also be Pakistan's second in as many years. Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan hosted New Zealand and South Africa in an ODI tri-series in February last year.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Pakistan on October 4 for the T20I series.

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan

October 9: 1st T20I, Rawalpindi; October 11: 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi; October 13: 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi.

November 4-6: Three-day match, Islamabad November 9-13: 1st Test, Rawalpindi; November 17-21: 2nd Test, Lahore.

ODI Tri-Series

October 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi; October 20: Pakistan vs England, Rawalpindi; October 22: Sri Lanka vs England, Rawalpindi; October 25: Pakistan vs England, Lahore; October 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore; October 29: Sri Lanka vs England, Lahore; October 31: Final, Lahore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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