A security delegation of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has arrived in Pakistan to review arrangements ahead of England's upcoming tour for an ODI tri-nation series. England and Pakistan will play a tri-series which also involves Sri Lanka from October 18. A Pakistan Cricket Board official said the visit was a routine matter now undertaken by most nations before they tour a country. The ECB delegation including independent security experts will visit all the venues, team hotels and meet with government and PCB officials to get briefings on the security plans for the visitors.

The ECB team will inspect venues and review arrangements in Lahore and Rawalpindi on Monday.

The reconnaissance team will report its findings to the ECB.

The ODI tri-series is to be played from October 18 to 31, with matches taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The PCB had earlier announced that Sri Lanka will arrive in Pakistan on October 4 for a three-match T20I series, with all three matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from October 9 to 13.

England will then join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the ODI tri-series.

Since 2022, England have toured Pakistan three times for Test series and a six-match T20I series.

ODI Tri-Series Schedule

October 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — Rawalpindi October 20: Pakistan vs England — Rawalpindi October 22: Sri Lanka vs England — Rawalpindi October 25: Pakistan vs England — Lahore October 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — Lahore October 29: Sri Lanka vs England — Lahore October 31: Final — Lahore.

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