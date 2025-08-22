After Abhishek Nayar, the former batting coach, and Soham Desai, the long-time strength and conditioning coach, another long-term support staff member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been shown the exit door. As per a report in PTI, the Indian team has parted ways with its longtime masseur Rajeev Kumar as the board alters its team of backroom staff from the pre-Gautam Gambhir era. Rajeev, who was a part of the Indian team for over a decade, travelled with the side for the England tour this year but will not be handed a fresh contract.

It has been reported that an "influential member" of the Indian team think tank, who is in a decision-making position, believes that support staff staying with the national team for far too long leads to diminishing returns.

There is a school of thought that longtime support staff grows a certain comfort level with all the players, and that is detrimental to the team's growth.

Changes have been happening in Team India's backroom staff ever since Gautam Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid as the head coach. Fielding coach T Dilip was also removed by the BCCI when assistant coach Abhishek Nayar's departure was announced. However, Dilip was recalled into the team before the England tour.

It isn't yet known if Dilip will be a part of the Indian team's as a fielding coach in the Asia Cup next month.

Who are Team India's current support staff members?

Head Coach: Gautam Gambhir

Assistant Coach: Ryan ten Doeschate (also handling fielding duties)

Batting Coach: Sitanshu Kotak

Bowling Coach: Morne Morkel

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Adrian Le Roux

Throwdown Specialist: Raghavendra Dwivedi (Raghu)

Logistics Manager: Upadhyaya

Video Analyst: Hari

Recovery Specialist (Masseur): Vacant

Additional Throwdown Specialists: Aka Raghu and one unnamed specialist from Colombo, formerly part of the Sri Lankan setup