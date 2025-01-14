After kickstarting the Netflix era with a bang last week, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) teased an exclusive interaction between The Rock and CM Punk on Monday. One for the archives, the WWE shared as many as 41 pictures of superstars, including Punk, Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes following Raw's historic premiere on Netflix at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Captured by Belfast-based photographer in New York, Rich Wade, the behind-the-scenes of Raw on Netflix Premiere had Punk interacting with the Great One backstage.

With Rock and Punk's backstage photo garnering the attention of the WWE Universe, the biggest wrestling promotion also shared a never-seen-before video of the Final Boss calling Punk during one of Raw's episodes. In WWE's Vault channel, the video titled The Rock gets CM Punk's voicemail was added hours before Raw was aired on Monday night. As of January 14, WWE has not added a description to the video. However, the new clip has fetched over 100,000 views in the first 24 hours of its release.

Peek behind the curtain of the #RawOnNetflix premiere at the @IntuitDome in Los Angeles with these exclusive photos featuring @CMPunk, @TheRock, @WWERomanReigns and more WWE Superstars and Legends!



: https://t.co/w30P7tI37K pic.twitter.com/wVlW8UsGrG — WWE (@WWE) January 13, 2025

The Rock's controversial call to Punk on Raw

For the unversed, The Rock gave a shoutout to Punk on the WWE TV at the time. Punk's feud with the WWE which saw him leave the company in 2014 might have prevented the segment from being part of the show. Rock's controversial call to Punk also reportedly upset Vince McMahon and some bigwigs of the WWE. Later, Punk opened up about the lesser-known incident in a Q&A on social media. Punk mentioned that he was unable to pick up The Rock's call because the former World Heavyweight Champion was busy walking his dog. The former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstar also appreciated Rock for his gesture and thanked the fans for extending their support during the telecast.

Did you know?

Punk and Rock headlined WWE Raw's Netflix debut last week. While the Brahma Bull made his anticipated return to Raw, Punk battled past Seth Rollins in the main event. The Best in the World also appeared on Raw for the second episode on Netflix. RAW's debut on Netflix took place at the sold-out Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The debut show also set a company record as the highest-grossing WWE arena event of all time.