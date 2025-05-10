WWE Backlash 2025 LIVE Streaming: The legendary rivalry between John Cena and Randy Orton will climax when they clash in the main event of WWE Backlash. Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton, having previously defeated Cody Rhodes to win it at Wrestlemania 41. A number of other clashes will take place as Pat McAfee takes on Gunther in a one-on-one match. Dominik Mysterio will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Penta whereas Jacb Fatu will defend his United States Championship against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and Damian Priest. Lyra Valkyria will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch.

When will John Cena vs Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025 take place?

John Cena vs Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025 will take place on Sunday, May 11 (IST).

Where will the John Cena vs Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025 be held?

John Cena vs Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025 will be held at St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

What time will the John Cena vs Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025 start?

John Cena vs Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025 will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of John Cena vs Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025?

John Cena vs Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025 will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of John Cena vs Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025?

John Cena vs Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025 will be live streamed on Netflix in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)