A focussed Virat Kohli stood between Australia and World Test Championship mace as India required another 280 runs at the end of play on Saturday to create history on what promises to be an intriguing final day of the summit clash. Kohli was batting on 44 off 60 balls and had Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) in company during a stand of 71 for the fourth wicket as India ended the fourth day on 164 for 3 in pursuit of a world record chase of 444. Kohli, who was dismissed for mere 14 runs in his first innings, seemed much more better in the crease during his ongoing knock.

Former India captain and ex-coach Ravi Shastri was might impressed with the performance of Kohli and he expects the player to score big on Sunday.

"He will be charged up. He is in there batting for team. He knows that the ball is 40 overs old. So, it is a massive opportunity for him. Once he gets going, once he gets past the first 20 minutes. (He is going to get) not just a hundred, but a big one here," said Shastri on Star Sports.

Having been set a mammoth target, India lost Shubman Gill (18 off 19) to a contentious catch before skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27 off 47) brought about their own downfall to make it 93 for three in 31st over.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8. The Pat Cummins-led side had gained a first-innings lead of 173 runs. They posted 469 runs before bundling out India for 296.

