Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj got engaged in a ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday. The southpaw posted on his official Instagram handle. "This day has been in our hearts for so long - almost three years - and the wait was worth every second. Engaged - with full hearts and a forever to go. " Indian batter Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj held a grand engagement ceremony today, which had many political leaders and cricketers.

Since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, Rinku has become a regular in the format but has yet to earn a spot in the ODI format.

Rinku has featured in two ODIs for India and holds pretty impressive List-A numbers. The southpaw has garnered 1,899 runs in 52 innings, averaging 48.69 while striking at 94.8. His excellent numbers include one hundred and 17 half-centuries.

In 33 T201 matches and 24 innings, Rinku has scored 546 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 161.06, with three half-centuries. He's yet to smash his maiden T201 century. The 27-year-old made his T201 debut against Ireland in 2023.

Rinku has been one of the main players for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played 59 matches in the T20 tournament and scored 1099 runs at a strike rate of 145.20. He slammed four half-centuries in the cash-rich tournament.

