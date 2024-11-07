All the five Women's Premier League franchises submitted the list of retained and released players ahead of the 2025 season. UP Warriorz were the only side to retain 15 players, while all the other four sides kept 14 players in their squad. While the list of retained stars was big, Sneh Rana (Gujarat Giants), Veda Krishnamurthy (Gujarat Giants), Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians), Heather Knight (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Lea Tahuhu (Gujarat Giants) were among the big names released by their respective franchises. Have a look at the complete list of retained and released players ahead of the 2025 season -

Royal Challengers Bengaluru -

Retained: Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Dani Wyatt

Released: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Knight (replaced last year by Nadine de Klerk)

Delhi Capitals -

Retained: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland

Released: Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Gujarat Giants -

Retained: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare, Bharti Fulmali

Released: Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan and Lea Tahuhu

UP Warriorz -

Retained: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Uma Chetry.

Released: Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Mumbai Indians -

Retained: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Released: Issy Wong, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala